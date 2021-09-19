Rahul Gandhi takes dig at government over record COVID-19 vaccinations

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at the government over the record COVID-19 vaccinations in a single day, and said the "event" is over now.

He also shared a graph of the vaccination trend in the last 10 days as per data from the Cowin website to show the decline in inoculations after the record.

India vaccinated 2.

5 crore people in a single day in Friday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Using the hashtag vaccination, Gandhi said in a tweet, "Event over".

Gandhi on Saturday had hoped more such record vaccinations happened in the country.

"Looking forward to many more days of 2.1 crore vaccinations. This pace is what our country needs," he had said on Twitter.