STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan govt shuffles 25 IAS officers, including two new collectors

The transfer order was issued on Saturday night, September 18, 2021, by the Department of Personnel.

Published: 19th September 2021 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A total of 25 IAS officers, including two district collectors, were transferred in Rajasthan, according to a state government order.

The transfer order was issued on Saturday night by the Department of Personnel.

Additional Chief Secretary (Mines and Petroleum) Subodh Agarwal was given the Energy department in addition to the one he is currently holding.

He has also been made the CMD of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Ltd.

Principal Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, Roli Singh was made the Principal Secretary of General Administration Department, Estate, State Motor Garage, Chief of Protocol and Civil Aviation Department in Rajasthan.

Pratapgarh Collector Renu Jaipal was transferred to Bundi as the new collector.

She will replace Ashish Gupta, who has been transferred to the Watershed Development and Soil Conservation Department as its director.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan government Rajasthan administration transfers
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp