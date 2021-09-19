Rajasthan govt shuffles 25 IAS officers, including two new collectors

By PTI

JAIPUR: A total of 25 IAS officers, including two district collectors, were transferred in Rajasthan, according to a state government order.

The transfer order was issued on Saturday night by the Department of Personnel.

Additional Chief Secretary (Mines and Petroleum) Subodh Agarwal was given the Energy department in addition to the one he is currently holding.

He has also been made the CMD of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Ltd.

Principal Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, Roli Singh was made the Principal Secretary of General Administration Department, Estate, State Motor Garage, Chief of Protocol and Civil Aviation Department in Rajasthan.

Pratapgarh Collector Renu Jaipal was transferred to Bundi as the new collector.

She will replace Ashish Gupta, who has been transferred to the Watershed Development and Soil Conservation Department as its director.