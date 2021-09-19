Uttarakhand polls: Arvind Kejriwal visits Haldwani, announces 'Rozgaar Guarantee' for every family

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced Aam Admi Party's 'Rozgaar Guarantee' while his visit to Haldwani, Nainital district of Uttarakhand.

Kejriwal promised a government job in every family, Rs 5,000 per month to the unemployed and 1 lakh jobs to the youth, and an 80% reservation to the residents of Uttarakhand.

"Today, I am here to talk about the youth of Uttarakhand. Their pain, their future, and how to build the Uttarakhand of their dreams," asserted the Delhi CM.

"Our intent is to work for the people and their welfare. We have done this in Delhi and we promised to do it in Delhi. We will give a corruption-free government. We promise to give you an honest CM who will be working for the people of Uttarakhand," said Kejriwal.

Further differentiating from his rivals he said, "Our biggest fake is that we are not seasoned politicians. People abuse us 24×7. But we deliver what we promise. We have already done this in Delhi."

He also invited people of other parties to join the AAP.

"Those feeling suffocated in other parties and want to work for people honestly," added Kejriwal.

He also attacked the Bhartiya Janta Party and Indian National Congress alleging that both the parties have cheated the people of Uttarakhand.

"In last the 21 years, every party which has formed government in Uttarakhand has looted the state. Forests, mines, rivers everything has been looted by all the parties," alleged the Delhi CM.

Kejriwal further said that he along with Col Kothiyal (Retd), CM face of the party is planning to change Uttarakhand within 21 months.

"We along with Col Kothiyal have been sketching out to go change Uttarakhand within 21-months. Schools, hospitals, public amenities, and a corruption-free state is our sole aim. We will get everything right which has been ruined in the last 21 years" said Kejriwal.

He also reiterated his promises about free power to the people of Uttarakhand.

"In our first phase, we figured out the plan to provide free electricity to the people of Uttarakhand. We already provide free power to over 73% of people in Delhi," said Kejriwal.

This is the third time this year Kejriwal visited the hill state to make election-related announcements. State assembly elections are pending in Uttarakhand next year.

Last month, Kejriwal announced Col (Retd.) Ajay Kothiyal as Chief Minister candidate for Aam Admi Party.

Earlier in July this year, Kejriwal announced free electricity for farmers and promised waiving off pending power bills in Uttarakhand given his party forms government after state assembly elections due in March 2022.

The AAP leader also announced 300 units of free electricity to the urban populace of the hill state.