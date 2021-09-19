Won't hesitate to deal sternly with those involved in anti-national activities: L-G Sinha

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that no one will be allowed to harm the country's unity and sovereignty and the government will not hesitate in dealing sternly with those involved in anti-national activities or creating hurdles in the path of peace in the union territory.

Speaking at an event, 'Pedal For Peace', organised by J-K Police here, the L-G also said the time is over when attempts were made to buy peace in J-K and that the administration now works with the sole aim of establishing peace in the UT.

"No one will be allowed to harm the unity and sovereignty of the country. We want peace and brotherhood, but we will not hesitate in dealing sternly with those involved in anti-national activities or those creating hurdles in the path of peace in J-K," he said.

Lauding the Jammu and Kashmir Police for its sacrifices, Sinha said important milestones, institutions or roads in the UT will be named after those personnel of police or other forces who have laid down their lives for the nation.

“The committee concerned has made a decision and the process will start from September 30.

There cannot be a much better way to honour the sacrifices of those people who have given their blood for saving J-K and the country.

Many people have sacrificed their lives and I assure that the government will take care of the health, education and basic facilities of their families and children,” he said.

Sinha said while it was true that the situation in the UT has changed, there has been a huge change in the policy as well.

“There was a time when attempts were made to buy peace, but, I think, that time is over now and everyone should understand that this administration works on the sole aim of establishing peace and both the civil administration as well as the police are working on this policy.

This is a huge difference that has happened in the recent past,” he said.

The L-G said J-K Police has worked for safeguarding the peace and sovereignty of the country and has performed its duty towards the nation along with other colleagues from J-K despite various difficulties.

“I thank you for your sacrifices and for being alert to maintain the internal security,” he added.

It is commendable the way J-K Police is working with restraint and courage, and with love towards the motherland, he said.

“It is not an easy job to maintain law and order, fight terrorism and also work for the interests of the people,” he said.

Sinha said J-K Police is also fighting drug abuse and is trying to bring those youth who abuse drugs into the mainstream.

“I appeal to the youth to desist from it and channelize their energy into something good for themselves, their families, society and J-K,” he added.

Referring to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Srinagar, Sinha appealed to the people to follow guidelines and get vaccinated.

“Today, we see 50 per cent of the total COVID-19 positive cases are coming from Srinagar.

I.

.

.

request the people of Srinagar to follow SoPs in spirit, otherwise we will go back to where we were last year,” the L-G said.

Sinha said sporting events have the power to effect a change much more than any other event and compared to other states, J-K is spending more on sports.

"We are spending double the amount that is being spent on sports in the country's largest state of Uttar Pradesh.

Our budget, for 1.

25 crore population, on sports and education is only Rs 75 crore less than Maharashtra whose population is 12 crore.

“So, we are spending more on sports and education than other states.

Our sports infrastructure is behind none.

We have a stadium and an indoor stadium in every district and for that I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

PTI SSB SMN SMN 09191529 NNNN