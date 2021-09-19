Yogi Adityanath says BJP government set precedence for good governance in UP

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections early next year, the state government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to celebrate the completion of 4.5 years of its governance in the state by planning a week-long extravaganza which started on Sunday and would conclude on September 26.

On the occasion, while CM Yogi chose to list out his government’s achievements during an interaction with media persons on Sunday, main opposition party’s chief Akhilesh Yadav launched another broadside on the ruling dispensation by addressing it as an arrogant government under the rule of which all sections of society were suffering.

Counting his government’s highlights of 4.5 years, CM Yogi claimed that the BJP government had set a precedence of good governance in the state. He credited the party’s state organization for working with the state government in coordination to take the state forward on the path of development under the able guidance of and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last 4.5 years.

While enumerating the accomplishments of his government, CM Yogi said the law and order and security of the state improved a great deal during this period which gave a congenial atmosphere to industrial houses or making investments in UP and this led the state to jump to the second position on national ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking during the period.

“Uttar Pradesh is attracting investment at a steady pace today. Earlier the state was in 14th positiUttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took the chance to list the 'achievements' of the BJP government led by him, as they celebrate the completion of 4.5 years of their governance in the state.on in the national ‘Ease of Doing Business' ranking, but now we have made it to the second position,” Adityanath said, adding, “the state has attracted investment worth Rs 3 lakh crore in the past 54 months and has emerged as a hub of export.”

The CM claimed that his government had worked to ensure security not only for business houses but also an environment of security was created for the women, and the common people.

Attributing the improvement in law and order scenario to the state government’s crackdown on mafia and organised crime syndicates which were operational in the state, CM Yogi said the administration attached properties of criminals worth over Rs 1,800 crore demolished illegal encroachments. “We've dealt with criminals and mafias with strictness and under the framework of law, irrespective of their caste and religion,” the CM claimed.

The Chief Minister patted the back of law enforcement authorities saying that Uttar Pradesh, where riots used to take place during all festivals and religious events earlier, remained free from communal conflagrations during his tenure.

“The perception of Uttar Pradesh has changed in the country. This is the same state where riots had become a trend earlier with communal violence after every three days, but in the past 4.5 years there was no riot,” the chief minister asserted.

Claiming that UP has been among the top implementers of 44 central welfare schemes during the last 4.5 years, the CM said that as many as 42 lakh people from economically weaker sections of the society were given houses since his government came to power in the state in 2017.

“We have provided more than Rs 5 lakh crore to people under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme while around 4.5 lakh youth of the state got employment in the past 56 months. There is transparency in the recruitment for new jobs and transfer and postings of bureaucrats in the state during all this period,” said Yogi adding that earlier, the transfer and postings used to be a money minting

option for the political masters in previous governments.

Adityanath said that the victims of natural calamities have received compensation within 24 hours. He also delved into detail about the steps taken for the welfare of farmers, clearing of their cane dues to the tune of Rs 1.45 lakh crore, and revival of sick sugar mills.

The Yogi Adityanath government, which came to power in 2017, completed 54 months on Sunday. On this day, state BJP leaders including all MLAs and MLCs, and MPs participate in events organised at all 27,700 ‘shakti kendras’ across the state.

A cluster of booths is referred to as ‘shakti kendras’ by the BJP. Between 6 and 8 booths make one ‘shakti kendra’ in the organizational system of the party. In every Vidhan Sabha (constituency), there are 35-40 shakti kendras. “All the leaders have been assigned their respective ‘shakti kendras’ to reach for participation,” said a senior BJP leader.

Meanwhile, taking a swipe on the BJP government Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and posted: "Fifty-four have passed, six months left of this arrogant government; of the atrocities on farmers, poor, women, and youth; of unemployment, inflation, hatred, and stagnation of business, the rhetoric of this government."

Akhilesh has further written: “Such a government is not needed as its truth has been: Thug ka Saath, Thug ka Vikas, Thug ka Vishwas, Thug ka Prayas."