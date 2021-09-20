 2.4 lakh tourists visit Kashmir valley till August

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Over 2 lakh tourists, both domestic and international, visited Kashmir this year till August with the inflow of visitors gaining momentum in June. Similarly, over 29 lakh pilgrims visited Vaishno Devi shrine in the same period despite the pandemic.

In tandem with the outbreak of second Covid wave in Jammu and Kashmir, the volume of tourist inflow had dropped in April after a rise from January to March. With easing of the restrictions and drop in Covid cases, the tourist inflow again picked up in June when 15524 tourists visited the Valley. In July, it went up to 48,858 and peaked to 49,719 — the highest this year so far — in August. Of the total 2,41,035 tourists who visited till August end, 796 were from abroad .

There was also a rise in arrival of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi in Jammu region after the drop in May and June when 2,43,645 devotees visited the shrine as against the monthly average of 4 to 5 lakh pilgrims. After easing of Covid restrictions, about 10.21 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the temple in July and August.

Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Deputy CEO Deepak Dubey said all SOPs are being strictly followed with a daily cap of 25,000 tourists are allowed entry in the cave shrine per day in view of Covid situation.

With Europe remains out of bounds for the pandemic, many high-end tourists are visiting Kashmir as a result of which all five-star hotels are booked.

Foreigners may be allowed visit soon

Amid a decline in Covid cases, India may soon reopen its doors for foreign tourists for the first time in one-and-a-half years, officials said. First five lakh foreign tourists will be issued visas free of cost, in an attempt to revive the tourism, hospitality and aviation sectors. Top Union Home Ministry officials are deliberating with all stakeholders on the expected date and modalities for opening up of the country for foreign tourists.