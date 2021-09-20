Akhara Parishad chief Mahant Narendra Giri found dead in mysterious circumstances, one detained, 2 arrested

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A person was detained in Haridwar and two were arrested in Prayagraj in connection with the alleged suicide committed by Mahant Narendra Giri, president, All India Akhara Parishad (AIAP), in Prayagraj on Monday evening.

A wave of shock and awe gripped the saint community of not only Uttar Pradesh but the entire nation when Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Baghambari Math in Prayagraj.

As per the police sources, the body of the Mahant was found hanging with a noose of nylon rope in his room, the doors of which were found to be bolted from inside. Later, a suicide note was also recovered from the spot.

Those currently in police net include Anand Giri, one of the disciples of the late seer, and two more persons—Adya Tiwari and his son Sandip Tiwari—all mentioned in the suicide note recovered from the spot.

As per Additional Director General (Law and order) Prashant Kumar, the police party comprising Prayagraj IG and DIG prima facie suspected it to be a case of suicide. However, the investigation was on and the forensic team was present on the spot.

According to the ADG Prashant Kumar, the disciples of the Mahant broke open the door of his room to find his body hanging from the ceiling fan. A suicide note was also recovered from the room which mentions the names of a few of his disciples who allegedly were harassing him.

The 72-year-old seer was elected the All India Akahara Parishad chief for a second term in October 2019.

According to IG, Prayagraj, KP Singh, the late seer had mentioned the name of Anand Giri, one of his disciples, prominently in the suicide note and had accused him of mental harassment. Names of two more persons were also mentioned in the note.

In the 12-page note, which has been written more as a will, the seer had reportedly expressed his pain saying that he had lived all his life with respect and honour and he could not live without it anymore.

He has also reportedly specified in the note which disciple has to be given what in the Baghambari Akahara, said the police sources.

However, IG KP Singh said that anything concrete could be claimed only after matching the hand writing on the suicide note with that of the seer by the forensic experts. Sources close to Mahant Narendra Giri claimed that he was caught in a dispute with one of his disciples Anand Giri around a year ago. Following the dispute, Anand Giri was expelled by the Mahant not only from Baghambari Akahra Peeth but from Akhara Parishad also. Both had indulged in levelling charges against each other and Anand Giri, at present in Haridwar, had tendered an apology to the Mahant but his expulsion was not revoked.

Meanwhile, Swami Anand Giri, the disciple named in Mahant Narendra Giri's suicide note denied all allegations of harassment levelled against him by the late seer in his suicide note. He claimed innocence saying it was a big conspiracy and that he had no dispute with Mahantji. Anand Giri, while talking to media persons before being detained, said that he (Mahant Narendra Giri) had not committed suicide because of him.

However, tributes started pouring in from different corners of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay homage to the departed seer. He posted that the Mahant played an important role in integrating various orders of sant samaj while dedicating himself to the spiritual traditions.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences on Narendra Giri Maharaj's death.Yogi Adityanath said that the death of Mahant Narendra Giri Ji was an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. “I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved followers to bear this grief.”

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also offered condolences saying, “All India Akhara Parishad President Pujya Narendra Giri Ji passed away, it is an irreparable loss. May God grant the virtuous soul peace and strength to his followers to bear this loss.”

"This is a conspiracy... which was being planned for over a year... first Guruji (Mahant) was distanced from me and today he has been murdered... and by putting my name in the suicide note clearly indicates that there is a big conspiracy behind this," Anand Giri said.

The disciple further mentioned that earlier there was some issue between him and Mahant Ji over the issue of selling of Muth's land but in the month of May, the issue was resolved. However, those who were not satisfied with the decision were trying to build the pressure on the Muth.