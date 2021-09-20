STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi terms appointment of new CM in Punjab an insult to Dalits

Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi

Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
PATNA: Bihar senior BJP leader and MP in Rajya Sabha Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday termed the appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM for a few months in Punjab an "insult" to the Dalits by the Congress Party.

Modi alleged that Congress's over-confidence on pro-Pakistani Sidhu threatens national security.

"Making Charanjit Singh Channi the Chief Minister for just six months in Punjab and announcing that he will contest the assembly elections in the face of Navjot Singh Sidhu, another contender for the post, is an insult to the Dalit leader", Modi said.

He said that the Congress Party by relying more on Sidhu, has also indirectly passed a no-confidence motion on Channi's abilities on the very first day.

"The Dalits of Punjab understand the reality of the 'Dalit love' of the Congress", Modi said.

He, slamming the Congress Party high command, said: "In the Punjab, where drones, RDX and lethal weapons coming from Pakistan are caught every day, Rahul Gandhi's growing confidence in the state Congress President Sidhu, who hugged Pakistan's Army Chief Bajwa, is a threat to national security".

He said that the Congress leadership should respond to the danger, warned by former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, in the interest of nation.

Modi is the first from the Bihar BJP lashes out at the Congress Party alleging that the Congress in Punjab is doing politics at the cost of the security of the country.

After the Congress Party, Modi also targeted RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for asking 'if achche din aaye kya, saying that Tejashwi Yadav doesn't see anything good happening in Bihar because of his political myopia. He said that Tejashwi Yadav doesn't see good days in Bihar but the people are seeing "achche din"(good days) and saying "thank you" to NDA with their votes." 

