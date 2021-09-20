STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Azam Khan, others in money laundering cases

Published: 20th September 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) will interrogate three jailed politicians in Uttar Pradesh including Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in alleged money laundering cases.

Besides Khan, the agency will interrogate BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari and former MP Atiq Ahmad.

All three politicians are currently lodged in different jails in Uttar Pradesh. ED has got permission from courts for custodial interrogation of these politicians.

Azam Khan is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur jail and facing several cases. Ansari is lodged in the Banda district jail while Atiq is in Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad.

Notably, the Rampur district administration took back more than 70.05 hectares of land from Mohammad Ali Jauhar University run by Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar Trust headed by Samajwadi party MP Azam Khan last week. 

