STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Facebook India appoints former IAS officer Rajiv Aggarwal as Head of Public Policy

In this role, Aggarwal will report to Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India, and will be a part of the India leadership team.

Published: 20th September 2021 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Aggarwal (Photo | Rajiv Aggarwal, Twitter)

Rajiv Aggarwal (Photo | Rajiv Aggarwal, Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Facebook India on Monday said it has appointed ex-IAS officer and former Uber executive Rajiv Aggarwal as the Director of Public Policy.

He succeeds Ankhi Das, who quit in October last year.

She was embroiled in a controversy for opposing enforcement of hate-speech rules against right-wing leaders in the country.

Aggarwal, in this role, will define and lead important policy development initiatives for Facebook in India on an agenda that covers user safety, data protection and privacy, inclusion and internet governance, a statement said.

In this role, Aggarwal will report to Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India, and will be a part of the India leadership team, it added.

His last assignment was with Uber, where he was the Head of Public Policy for India and South Asia, the statement said.

Aggarwal comes with 26 years of experience as an Indian Administrative Officer (IAS), and has worked as a District Magistrate in nine districts across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

During his tenure as an administrative officer, he steered India's first ever-national policy on Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) as Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (M/o Commerce), and was instrumental in the digital transformation of India's IP offices, the statement said.

He has been closely associated with the India-US bilateral trade forum, besides being India's lead negotiator on IPRs with other nations, it added.

On the appointment, Ajit Mohan said Facebook is an ally for the exciting economic and social transformation that India is witnessing, with digital playing a central role.

"We realise we are deeply immersed in the fabric of India and we have the opportunity to help build a more inclusive and safe internet that benefits everyone in the country.

I'm thrilled that Rajiv is joining us to lead the Public Policy team.

"With his expertise and experience, Rajiv will help further our mission to build transparency, accountability, empowered and safe communities, all of which we recognize as our responsibility," he added.

Aggarwal's appointment comes after a series of senior and leadership recruitments in recent months across marketing, partnerships, communications, and other key verticals demonstrating the company's expanding charter and commitment to India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Facebook India Rajiv Aggarwal
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp