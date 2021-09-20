Gehlot aide resigns from Rajasthan government after criticising Congress on Punjab crisis

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma submitted his resignation hours after posting a tweet which was seen as an indirect criticism of the Congress over the change of leadership in Punjab.

The tweet appeared to refer to a strong person being made helpless and a mediocre person being elevated.

The officer on special duty (OSD) to the Rajasthan chief minister submitted his resignation on Saturday night, seeking an apology for his tweet.

Sharma met Gehlot on Sunday evening and explained his stand, saying his intention was not to hurt the sentiments of the party high command.

He also offered the resignation in person and requested the chief minister to accept it.

"I have resigned as the OSD to CM and requested the CM to accept the resignation. However, I will continue to work in the interest of the party like before," he said.

Sharma has been associated with Gehlot for over a decade now.

He was looking after his social media accounts.

He was made the OSD after Gehlot came to power in December 2018.

During the tenure of the Ashok Gehlot government of 2008-2013, Sharma, a former state general secretary of the NSUI, was a member of the State Public Grievances Committee and in-charge of its Jaipur division.

"Majboot ko majboor, mamuli ko magroor kiya jaye baad hi khet ko khaay, uss fasal ko kaun bachaye," Sharma had tweeted after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh resigned on Saturday.

In the resignation letter, the OSD said he has been active on Twitter since 2010 and has not tweeted beyond party lines.

Sharma said he never posted any political tweet after being given the responsibility of the OSD by Gehlot.

However, he sought an apology if his tweet hurt the party high command and the state government in any way.

The Delhi Police had registered a case against Sharma in March on Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's complaint.

During the political crisis in Rajasthan due to a rebellion by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs last year, purported audio clips of conversations between Shekhawat, BJP leader Sanjay Jain and Congress MLAs Bhanwarlal and Vishvendra Singh were leaked.

They were allegedly discussing a plan to topple the Congress government in the state.

It was alleged that Sharma had circulated the audio clips, a charge denied by him.

Meanwhile, Gehlot on Sunday implored Amarinder to think about the party's interests and not do anything that may cause damage to it.

He said he hoped that Singh will continue to work while keeping the Congress' interest at the forefront.

Gehlot's remarks came a day after Singh indicated that the dissension-riven party could see more tension.

Later, the chief minister took to Twitter to congratulate Charanjit Singh Channi on being elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Punjab.

Gehlot said Singh is a respected leader of the Congress and advised him to listen to his "inner voice".

"I hope that Capt. Amarinder Singh ji won't take any step that could cause damage to the Congress party. Capt. Sahib himself has said that the party made him CM and allowed him to continue as CM for nine-and-a-half years. He has worked to the best of his capacity and served the people of Punjab," the chief minister said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"I personally believe that the Congress president chooses the CM at the risk of inviting displeasure of several leaders who are in the race for chief ministership. However, when the same CM is changed, he/she is displeased and holds the decision wrong," he said.

The high command sometimes has to take decisions in the interest of the party based on feedback from MLAs and people, he added.

Gehlot said the time now is such that all Congressmen need to rise above themselves and think of the party and the country.

"I think that it should be a matter of concern for all the countrymen as to what direction the country is heading towards due to fascist forces. Therefore, the responsibility of all Congressmen increases at such times in the interest of the country," he said.

Declaring that he felt humiliated, Singh on Saturday resigned as chief minister of Punjab, capping a months-long power tussle between him and Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was recently made state party president much against the senior leader's wishes.

Over 50 Congress MLAs had written to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking that Singh be replaced as chief minister.

In another tweet, Gehlot congratulated Channi after he was picked as the next chief minister of Punjab.

"Hearty congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi on being elected as the leader of the Punjab Congress Legislature Party. I am sure Channi will be able to bring good governance by taking everyone along," he said.

Channi will take oath as chief minister on Monday.

He will be the first Dalit to hold the post in Punjab.