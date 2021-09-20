STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Teen raped; self-styled godman, victim's mother arrested

An acquaintance of the woman was also arrested after the teen filed a complaint with Narpoli police, an official said.

Published: 20th September 2021 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THANE: A woman was arrested along with a self-styled godman in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly allowing him to rape her 16-year-old daughter on the pretext of curing an illness, police said on Monday.

An acquaintance of the woman was also arrested after the teen filed a complaint with Narpoli police, an official said.

"The complainant said she had severe neck pain and the accused claimed a dead uncle's ghost was possessing her and that he could cure her. She was taken to a forest and raped. Her mother and her acquaintance took the teen to the jungle," he said.

They have been charged under provisions of IPC, the POCSO Act and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra Rape
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp