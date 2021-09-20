STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCW launches course on capacity building and personality development

The National Commission for Women launched its first programme on Monday in collaboration with the central university of Haryana.

Published: 20th September 2021

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a bid to make women independent and employment-ready, the NCW has launched a country-wide capacity building and personality development programme for undergraduate and post graduate women students.

The National Commission for Women said it is collaborating with central and state universities for organising sessions on personal capacity building, professional career skills and digital literacy and effective use of social media to prep women students for entering the job market.

The NCW launched its first programme on Monday in collaboration with the central university of Haryana.

"We need more women leaders in every field and the course launched by the NCW will prepare women to be good leaders. Women have proven their mettle in every field. We want more women leaders who, in their journey of empowerment, will enable other women to come forward and achieve economic independence," NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said.

The NCW, through this course, aims to help the students at every step of their employment, including resume making and facing interviews, and prepare them to face all the challenges with confidence, she said.

The course will focus on learning and applying the use of intuitive, logical and critical thinking, communication and interpersonal skills to enhance employability.

It has been divided into three categories; personal capacity building, professional career skills and digital literacy and effective use of social media, the NCW chief said.

