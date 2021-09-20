NSCN faction chief Niki Sumi advocates 'one solution' for Naga issue

By PTI

DIMAPUR: Niki Sumi, who leads a faction of the insurgent group NSCN that signed a ceasefire agreement with the Centre recently, on Monday said there should be 'one inclusive solution' for the Naga political issue.

It is the desire of all Naga people that all Naga groups come to negotiating table with the Centre, Sumi told a press conference at Dimapur.

The Nagaland government and the state's civil society organisations have also been asking the Naga groups to come together to facilitate one solution for the decades-old problem.

The solution to the problem lies in the hands of the Nagas and not only the Naga political groups, said Sumi who signed the ceasefire agreement with the central government on September 8.

It is very crucial for Nagas in general to make a decision for an inclusive solution, said Sumi who heads a faction of the NSCN(K).

The union government has been holding two separate parleys with the Naga negotiators NSCN(IM) since 1997 and Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising seven groups since 2017.

Sumi said he is not against the Framework Agreement signed with NSCN(IM) in 2015 and the Agreed Position with thePGs in 2017 by the central government.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after Independence in 1947.

However, there has been not much progress in the peace talks thereafter as the NSCN-IM has sought a separate flag and Constitution for Nagaland, which was rejected by the central government.

Sumi said his group has not made any decision on joining any of the Naga groups for holding talks with the Centre.