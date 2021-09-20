STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Saudi FM Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud calls on PM Narendra Modi; bilateral cooperation, Afghanistan discussed

The meeting allowed the exchange of perspectives on regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Published: 20th September 2021 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and they exchanged perspectives on regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan.

The meeting reviewed progress on various ongoing bilateral initiatives, including those taken under the aegis of the Strategic Partnership Council established between both countries, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The meeting comes a day after Al Saud held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with a focus on the developments in Afghanistan and ways to further expand bilateral ties in areas of defence, trade, investment and energy.

"Pleased to receive the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Exchanged views on ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives and the regional situation," Modi tweeted.

"Conveyed my regards to His Majesty the King and His Highness the Crown Prince," he said.

Prime Minister Modi expressed India's keenness to see greater investment from Saudi Arabia, including in key sectors such as energy, IT and defence manufacturing, the statement said.

The meeting also allowed exchange of perspectives on regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan, it said.

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his special thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for looking after the welfare of the Indian diaspora during the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud Narendra Modi Saudi
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp