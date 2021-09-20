STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on door-to-door COVID vaccination for differently-abled

Issuing notice to Centre, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and B V Nagarathna also sought assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta about steps taken so far to vaccinate the differently-abled.

Published: 20th September 2021 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

vaccine

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre's response on door-to-door Covid vaccinations for persons suffering with disability within two weeks.

Issuing notice to the Centre, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and B V Nagarathna also sought the assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta about steps taken so far to vaccinate the differently-abled and the government's proposals on the matter.

At the outset, advocate Pankaj Sinha, appearing for the NGO Evara Foundation, said there are two documents, including one by the Indian Medical Association that has said COVID-19 vaccination needs to be done door-to-door to ensure maximum coverage.

ALSO READ | No vaccine, no entry: Ahmedabad bars those not inoculated from using public transport, other facilities

He said Jharkhand and Kerala have successfully done so and it could therefore be carried out for for the differently abled.

The bench noted that the plea seeks relief in the nature of door-to-door vaccinations to the extent feasible for the differently-abled, preference in scheduling of vaccinations and a dedicated helpline for the differently-abled apart from the CoWIN portal.

It said the petitioner has relied on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, which envisages the principle of reasonable accommodation.

Sinha submitted that notice be also issued to all the states and union territories.

The bench told Sinha that if it does so, it will take two months to get their response.

"We are at first issuing notice to Centre to see what their response is and if there is need for issuing notice to states/UTs in future, we can always do so in the future," the bench said.

