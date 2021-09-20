STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Babul Supriyo likely to resign as BJP’s Asansol MP on Wednesday

The latest BJP tunrocat to join the Trinamool Congress said that he would request the party not to ask him to campaign for its leader Mamata Banerjee against the BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal.

Published: 20th September 2021 07:50 AM

Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  A day after his defection to Trinamool Congress sent shockwaves within the BJP, former Union minister and Asansol MP Babul Supriyo said on Sunday that he will tender his resignation as Lok Sabha MP to speaker, if possible, on Wednesday.

The latest BJP tunrocat to join the Trinamool Congress said that he would request the party not to ask him to campaign for its leader Mamata Banerjee against the BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal. His request came after Priyanka, with whom Supriyo has family ties, on Sunday said she would request him not to campaign against his “sister’’. “Priyanka is a woman with a spirit to fight. I have a family relation with her. I will request the party not to embarrass me by asking me to campaign against her in Bhowanipore.

Besides, my presence is not at all required in a constituency where Mamata Banerjee is contesting,’’ said Supriyo. Babul thanked Mamata and the TMC for giving him a chance in the ‘’playing 11’’. “I always want to be part of the playing 11, instead of sitting on the reserve bench. I thank Mamatadidi and Abhishek Banerjee (Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary) for giving me a chance , ” he added.

The singer turned- politician never missed an oppor tuni ty t o launch a blistering attack on Mamata and Abhishek on several issues during the campaign for the recent Assembly elections. Calling Mamata the face of the opposition against the BJP nationwide, he made it clear that he would like to see her as the Prime Ministerial candidate in the 2024 general elections.

