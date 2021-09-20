STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Urge Centre to repeal farm laws, says newly appointed Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

The new Punjab chief minister, who replaced Captain Amarinder Singh after his resignation, said 'we stand firmly behind farmers, all promises made will be fulfilled.'

Published: 20th September 2021 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, soon after taking oath on Monday, appealed to the Central government to repeal the three farm laws at the earliest. 

CM Charanjit Singh Channi said, "We stand firmly behind farmers, all promises made will be fulfilled."

He also said that the Punjab government will waive the water and electricity bills of farmers.

​ALSO READ | Charanjit Singh Channi's CM ascension: Bid to draw vote banks that drifted away over the years

"Together, we have to make Punjab prosperous. Punjab is primarily an agrarian state. This government is a pro-farmer government, this is Congress government," he said.

Farmers in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been protesting against three contentious farm laws passed by Centre last year.

Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state.

Channi was selected as the new chief minister of Punjab after the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh.

Congress leaders Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers of Punjab on Monday.

Channi becomes chief minister with less than six months to go before the Punjab assembly polls.

(Inputs from Agencies)

Amarinder Singh Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab Congress Farm Laws
