Urge Centre to repeal farm laws, says newly appointed Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

By Online Desk

The new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, soon after taking oath on Monday, appealed to the Central government to repeal the three farm laws at the earliest.

CM Charanjit Singh Channi said, "We stand firmly behind farmers, all promises made will be fulfilled."

He also said that the Punjab government will waive the water and electricity bills of farmers.

"Together, we have to make Punjab prosperous. Punjab is primarily an agrarian state. This government is a pro-farmer government, this is Congress government," he said.

Farmers in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been protesting against three contentious farm laws passed by Centre last year.

Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state.

Channi was selected as the new chief minister of Punjab after the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh.

Congress leaders Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers of Punjab on Monday.

Channi becomes chief minister with less than six months to go before the Punjab assembly polls.

(Inputs from Agencies)