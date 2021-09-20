STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will continue to work with Punjab government for betterment of state's people: PM Modi

Congress leader Channi was sworn in as chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state.

Published: 20th September 2021 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on being sworn in as Punjab chief minister, and said the Centre will continue to work with his government for the betterment of the people of the state.

Congress leader Channi was sworn in as chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji on being sworn in as Punjab's Chief Minister. Will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of Punjab."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Charanjit Singh Channi Narendra Modi Punjab politics
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp