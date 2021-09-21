STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP using ED, CBI to threaten Maharashtra government: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena's mouthpiece said that BJP leaders in Maharashtra think that central investigation agencies like ED, CBI are in their pockets and they can threaten political opponents.

Published: 21st September 2021 09:14 AM

Central Bureau of Investigation; CBI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using the central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to threaten the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, alleged Saamana editorial on Tuesday.

The Shiv Sena's mouthpiece said that BJP leaders in Maharashtra think that central investigation agencies like ED, CBI are in their pockets and at their behest, they can threaten political opponents.

"BJP state president Chandrakant Dada Patil has threatened Hasan Mushrif of Kolhapur that while fighting ED he will start foaming from his mouth. Former MP Kirit Somaiya has made some allegations against Hasan Mushrif. These allegations must have been made at the behest of Chandrakant Patil," it said.

The editorial alleged that BJP's only policy is to stop the development of the state and create panic by making baseless allegations. "From the Governor to the Leader of Opposition, everyone is behaving like an enemy to the Maharashtra government. The Thackeray government of Maharashtra is not falling even after the 'central' pressure, so the foam coming out of the opposition here is clearly visible," it said.

Saamana said no one in the state takes BJP's Chandrakant Patil seriously and he is doing the work of defaming the central agencies while adding that people will lose faith in ED or CBI due to his behaviour.

"Patil said the present government does not even have the skill to consume money. Patil says, he has that skill as a former minister and in this context, he would have done 'PhD'. Therefore, the ED should once take account of the money consumed by Patil and other former ministers," the Editorial said.

Slamming the central government, the mouthpiece said that the Centre mocks itself by providing 'Z' category security to the persons who level allegations against the Maharashtra ministers or the state government. 

