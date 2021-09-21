STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI registers another FIR in BJP supporter murder during post-poll violence in Bengal

The complainant Purnima Dey, wife of the deceased alleged that her husband Narayan Dey who was a BJP supporter was killed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons in Nadia district.

Published: 21st September 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered another FIR in a death case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter during post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The complainant Purnima Dey, wife of the deceased alleged that her husband Narayan Dey who was a BJP supporter was killed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons in Nadia district.

In her complaint, she alleged that her husband was a Toto driver by profession. On April 18, when post-poll violence was going on in Kanchannagar, he was returning home. He did not have any knowledge about the violence.

"But as my husband Narayan Dey was known as a BJP supporter in the locality, a group of TMC goons surrounded him and brutally beat him. At that moment, police reached the spot and arrested everyone along with him," she alleged in her complainant.

She added that her husband fell sick due to the beating. Thereafter, when he got bail from the court after three days, he was admitted to Burdwan Hospital. His health continued to deteriorate and he was transferred to the Motherland Nursing home in Khojbagan and later to Skylark Nursing Home in Borehat where the doctors gave up on him and he was brought back home and on May 6 he died.

"I was busy with the last rituals of my husband as per Hindu religion for the last few days, I could not contact any police official. Therefore, I humbly request you to investigate, identify and take legal action against those persons who killed an innocent person," she added.

The CBI has registered FIR under IPC section 302 (murder).

Further investigation is underway.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI CBI FIR BJP supporter murder Post poll violence in West Bengal
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp