Centre allows IAS, IPS officers to retain gifts received from foreign dignitaries

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has amended an old rule to allow civil servants to retain gifts received from foreign dignitaries while being members of an Indian delegation. As per existing rules, gifts from foreign dignitaries are usually deposited with the 'toshakhana', a repository of such articles.

Existing rules allow IAS, IPS and IFS officers to accept gifts from relatives or from friends having no official dealings with them, on occasions such as weddings, anniversaries and religious functions when making of gifts is in conformity with the religious/social practice. But they have to report to the government if the value of such gifts exceeds Rs 25,000.

Gifts include free transport/boarding/lodging or any other service or pecuniary gain when provided by a person other than a near relative or friend having no official dealings with the officer. However, civil servants cannot accept lavish or frequent hospitality from persons having official dealings with them or from industrial or commercial firms.