Centre forms 12-member panel to suggest school curriculum revision across India

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday announced the constitution of a 12-member national steering committee under former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan for drafting a document, based on which school curriculum across India will be revised.

Kasturirangan had earlier also headed the drafting committee of the National Education Policy, which was adopted by the government in 2020, after being refined.

The committee’s other members include renowned mathematician Manjul Bhargava, Mahesh Chandra Pant, chancellor of the national Institute of Educational Planning and Administration and Jamia Milia Islamia University VC Najma Akhtar among others.

The panel, formed for a period of 3 years, will prepare a National Curriculum Framework, which was last revised in 2005.

The NCF lays down broad contours for school syllabus and textbooks.

The Union education ministry said that as per the perspectives of the NEP 2020, the committee will develop four guiding documents—one each for school education, early childhood care and education, teachers’ education and adult education.

The panel has also been asked to discuss the position papers finalised by the national focus groups on different aspects of all the above four area while also drawing inputs from state curriculum frameworks.

Usually, the state education boards also follow the NCF in revising their respective school curriculum by involving the State Councils of Educational Research and Training which draw up the state curriculum frameworks.

The government said that the national curriculum frameworks would also reflect upon the implications of situations such as the Covid-19 Pandemic on respective areas for the future.

The panel, while convening its meetings, committee has been allowed to invite subject experts, scholars and educationists as and when required and deliberate and decide upon the course of actions with the objective to meet the timelines of the strategy for the development of the document.

It will finalise the National Curriculum Frameworks after incorporating suggestions received from various stakeholders such as states and also in the meetings of the executive committee and the general body of the NCERT and Central Advisory Board on Education.