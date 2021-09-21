Punjab CM Channi calls for repeal of farm laws

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab’s first Dalit Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in by Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday. Channi’s two deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Om Prakash Soni, too, were administered the oath of office in a ceremony attended by former Congress president and wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and AICC in-charge of the state Harish Rawat, among others.

Soon after taking over, Channi committed his government’s support to farmers protesting against the new farm laws and urged the Centre to repeal the ‘black laws’. Stating his government would act on the 18-point agenda set by the party, Channi said a reduction in electricity tariff and waiver of all outstanding dues of the poor would be announced after the first Cabinet meeting. He asserted that all the poll promises would be fulfilled.

Thanking the high command for choosing a common man like him to helm the affairs of Punjab, Channi recalled his days of want, saying, “My father used to fix tents at others’ houses and I drove a rickshaw.” Channi said while other parties only paid lip service to the uplift of the common man, ‘revolutionary leader’ like Rahul Gandhi ensured a commoner like him could become CM.

Invoking Guru Gobind Singh, Channi vowed to act on the long-pending demands of action against sand mafia. “I am a representative of the common man, the farmer and all the oppressed. I am not a representative of the rich. Those who are into sand-mining and other illegal activities, they should not come to me. I am not your representative.’’

Assuring transparent governance, Channi assured to resolve the issues of the protesting state employees. He said the Congress’ ideology was to take everybody along, adding: “The party is supreme, not the chief minister or the cabinet. The government will work as per the party’s ideology.”

Thanking his predecessor Amarinder Singh, Channi said he would carry forward the good work done by the former, and added: “I will complete all of Captain’s unfinished work. He is known as the protector of water rights. He is our party leader,” he said.