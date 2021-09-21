STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress-led Opposition protest a damp squib on day one

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Manipur were among the states where the Congress organised protests in some parts.

Published: 21st September 2021

Opposition protest

Opposition protest in Manipur protest to save the Constitution, Democracy and Secularism. (Photo | Twitter/Jairam Ramesh)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The opposition’s joint nationwide protest against the BJP government on rising prices, farm laws and unemployment turned out to be a damp squib on the first day, with the Congress busy firefighting in Punjab and the Gandhis in Shimla on a personal visit while other parties gave it a miss.  

A majority of the 18 opposition parties that participated in the meeting chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in August to chalk out a strategy against the BJP government at the Centre maintained a distance from holding protest. The opposition has, however,  lent support to the ‘Bharat bandh’ call given by farmer organisations on September 27.

Sonia, along with children Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, is in Shimla. Priyanka has been in Shimla since the weekend while Sonia reached on Monday morning and Rahul joined them after attending the swearing-in of Punjab CM C S Channi.  

While the party was missing in action on the ground but for a few state units, there was no word from the Gandhi siblings, who are otherwise active on social media, or from other party leaders on the protest.

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Manipur were among the states where the Congress organised protests in some parts. Senior party leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted a picture from Manipur’s Nambol block Congress Committee. “11 opposition parties...joined the nationwide protest... The people of Manipur stand united to defeat the divisive politics and policies of Naren in Delhi and Biren in Imphal,” he tweeted.

The opposition has been split on the agitation plan. The Trinamool Congress on Sunday termed as “shameful act” after official twitter handle of Manipur Congress said that the party will join the protest against the NDA government.

