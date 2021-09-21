STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cop suspended for sending obscene texts, videos to minor girl in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Accused Vikram Singh was posted at Pisangan Police Station and has been booked under relevant sections of the IT and POCSO Acts, an official said.

Published: 21st September 2021 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 04:55 PM

By PTI

JAIPUR: A police constable was suspended for allegedly sending obscene text messages and videos to a minor girl in Ajmer, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Accused Vikram Singh was posted at Pisangan Police Station and has been booked under relevant sections of the IT and POCSO Acts, he said.

According to the complaint lodged against Singh by Pisangan panchayat samiti member Pradeep Kumawat, the policeman was harassing the girl for the last few months.

Kumawat lodged the complaint on behalf of the girl following which a case was registered against the accused.

"We have suspended the constable and a case has been registered against him under sections of IT Act and POCSO Act.

He will be arrested after investigation gets completed," Ajmer Superintendent of Police Jagdish Chandra Sharma said.

Nasirabad Sadar Police Station in-charge is investigating the matter, police said.

