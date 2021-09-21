STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Defence, security key aspects of India-Bangladesh ties: Union Minister Ajay Bhatt

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said armies of both the countries recently conducted joint exercises which helped in bolstering bilateral ties.

Published: 21st September 2021 07:12 PM

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Defence and security are important aspects of bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh with armed forces of both the countries cooperating and coordinating with each other at various levels, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said here on Tuesday.

Both India and Bangladesh have highly skilled and professional armies and they cooperate with each other to maintain peace in the Eastern region, Bhatt said while addressing the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' seminar organised to commemorate 50 years of Bangladesh's liberation.

He said armies of both the countries recently conducted joint exercises which helped in bolstering bilateral ties.

The North-eastern region is regarded as the Gateway to South East Asia under the Act East Policy with a potential for varied employment opportunities and this is a "special reason why the region is like the rising sun for both the countries", he said.

India and Bangladesh occupy a special place in the subcontinent with both the countries connected by history, culture, language, a 4096.7-kilometres long border and 54 rivers, he said.

The two neighbouring nations are considered as pillars of regional cooperation and economic development, the minister said.

"The relation between the two countries is one that cannot be defined but it is all pervasive with both interlinked by the principles of equality, trust, understanding and partnership," Bhatt added.

The Land Boundary Agreement (LBA), signed in 2015 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dhaka, had further strengthened the ties between India and Bangladesh and led to speedy development and progress in some sectors, the minister said.

"Both the countries are committed to ensure sustained growth and development while keeping a focus on trade, commerce, cultural ties, agricultural development and security of the region. There is still a long way to go but we will traverse the path together," he said.

The two countries are committed to strengthen trade ties and water connectivity will play a major role in this regard with raw materials, tea, machinery, textile, paper and chemicals to be transported using the river route, he said.

"The strong ties between the two countries will also promote tourism which in turn will help people of both the countries understand the culture and heritage of each other," the minister added.

At the seminar, GOC-IN-C, Eastern Command, Lt Gen Manoj Pandey said the seminar was a platform to share ideas, and generate opportunities to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Joint Secretary in charge of India's ties with Bangladesh and Myanmar, Ministry of External Affairs, Smita Pant, in her keynote address, said India has made a proud contribution to the liberation of Bangladesh.

During the pandemic when trade via roadways between the two countries was hampered, railway links were opened to deal with the problem, she said at the seminar organised under the aegis of the Eastern Command and the Gajraj Corps.

'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebration is being undertaken throughout the country to commemorate the 50 years of liberation of Bangladesh with victory in the 1971 war between India and Pakistan.

