STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Element of inducement, key ingredient in cheating cases, missing from Raj Kundra case: Court

Businessman Raj Kundra was granted bail on Monday and a detailed order of the court was made available on Tuesday.

Published: 21st September 2021 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra

Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A local court, while granting bail to businessman Raj Kundra, a key accused in a pornographic films case, noted that the element of inducement, which is the prime ingredient in cheating offences, appears to be missing from the case presented by the prosecution.

Kundra (46) was granted bail on Monday and a detailed order of the court was made available on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S B Bhajipale, in the bail order, also said all servers, laptops and mobile phones of the accused persons and their companies were already in custody of the police and hence there was no possibility of tampering with evidence.

Kundra and his associate and co-accused Ryan Thorpe were granted bail by the court on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each.

Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, and Thorpe were arrested by the Mumbai police's crime branch on July 19 in the case which relates to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through mobile apps.

They were booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The magistrate said all other co-accused in the case are out on bail and hence the applicant (Kundra) cannot be kept behind bars till conclusion of the trial.

"If the statements of the witnesses are perused then the element of inducement, which is the prime ingredient of cheating, appears to be missing from the case of the prosecution," the court said in its order.

The police had claimed Kundra and the other accused had lured small-time and struggling actors with a promise of roles in small movies and had later forced them into acting in pornographic films and subsequently uploaded the adult content on mobile apps.

The court, in its bail order, noted that the offences under which Kundra has been booked are not punishable for more than seven years.

It further said the police have already filed a charge-sheet in the case.

The businessman and Thorpe were named in a supplementary charge-sheet filed by the police in the court last week.

"It is better to mention here that the trial will take its own time and, in such circumstances, it will not be proper to keep the accused in custody, when they are ready to furnish surety for their appearance and to abide by the conditions imposed by the court," the order said.

The court, while granting bail to Kundra, directed him not to leave India without its prior permission and not to threaten any witness in the case.

Kundra, lodged in the Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai under judicial custody, walked out of the prison shortly after 11.30 am on Tuesday after completing requisite formalities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj Kundra Raj Kundra​ Case Raj Kundra​ Pornography Case
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp