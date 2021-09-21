IMD issues yellow alert for nine districts in Vidarbha; warns of heavy rains, thunderstorms

By PTI

NAGPUR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for nine districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha, warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at few places.

The IMD's regional centre has forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and issued the alert for one or two places in Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Amravati, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal and Washim districts for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Nagpur Collectorate and District Disaster Management Office have appealed to farmers and villagers living near dams to take necessary precautions, in view of the raise in water levels amid heavy showers.

According to the IMD data, Nagpur has received 32 mm rains, Gadchiroli 36 mm, Washim 20 mm and Akola 19 mm rainfall in nine hours, ending at 5.30 pm.