Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, governor BS Koshyari spar on safety of women

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In view of the Sakinaka rape case, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray asking him to convene a special two-day session of the Assembly for discussing the issue of women's safety.

Thackeray retorted by asking the Governor to urge the Centre for a four-day Parliamentary session "because the women safety doesn’t pertain to any state, but it is a national issue". In his reply to the Governor, Thackeray reportedly wrote: "I understand your concern about women in the state. But it seems the tone of your letter is that the women in the state are not safe."

Thackeray continued in his letter: "Especially after the Sakinaka incident, a lot of representatives must have met you and that is why you are asking for a special two-day session of Assembly. But police had reached within 10 minutes of the incident. The accused was soon behind bars. The state had also made special 'Nirbhaya teams' in all police stations."

The Governor had personally called a meeting of all top officials of the Home department and police. He asked them to ensure that the victim’s family got justice. Thackeray also said, "When the Opposition is raising the issue of the special session of the Assembly and if the same issue has been raised by you, then it may fuel further unwanted controversy and this is against the process of democracy."