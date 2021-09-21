STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mizo National Front to field ex-PSU chief for by-polls

By-election is due in Tuirial constituency asthe incumbent MLA Andrew H.Thangliana passed away on August 17.

Published: 21st September 2021 11:35 PM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AIZAWL: The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) will field K.Laldawngliana, head of a state-run public sector undertaking, for the upcoming by-poll to Tuirial assembly seat, a party leader said.

MNF adviser and rural development minister Lalruatkima said a meeting of MNF nomination committee chaired by chief minister and MNF president Zoramthanga on Tuesday unanimously approved Laldawngliana, chairman of Mizoram State Cooperative Marketing & Consumers Federation (MIZOFED) Ltd as the party nominee for the by-election, whose date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, highly placed sources in Congress told PTI that the party will field former legislator and party leader C.Chalrosanga for the upcoming election.

Name of the party candidate will be officially announced soon, the sources said.

Main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is however yet to name its candidate.

Party sources said that the ZPM nomination committee will meet on Friday to decide its candidate.

In the present 40-member assembly, the ruling MNF has 27 members, ZPM (6), Congress (5) and the BJP has 1 MLA.

