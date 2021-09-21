STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai crime branch issues lookout notice against two aides of Raj Kundra in pornography cases

Raj Kundra along with his associate Ryan Thorpe walked out from the Arthur Road jail, a day after getting bail by a Mumbai Court in a pornography case.

Published: 21st September 2021

Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra

Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a lookout notice against the absconding accused Yash Thakur alias Arvind Srivastava and Pradeep Bakshi, aides of Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra in a pornography case, said Crime Branch on Tuesday.

In the supplementary charge sheet of this case, both the accused have been declared absconding by the crime branch, added Crime Branch.

Earlier on Tuesday, businessman Raj Kundra along with his associate Ryan Thorpe walked out from the Arthur Road jail, a day after getting bail by a Mumbai Court in a pornography case.

Prior to that on Monday, the Mumbai court granted bail to Kundra and Thorpe on a surety of Rs 50,000.

On Monday, the Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch had submitted a 1500-page supplementary charge sheet before Esplanade Court in connection with the pornography case against businessman Kundra.

As per information shared by Mumbai police, the 1500-page charge sheet contains the statements of 43 witnesses including Shilpa.

The statements of actors Sherlyn Chopra, Sejal Shah, many models and employees of Kundra's company have also been recorded in the charge sheet. The charge sheet also includes the names of two wanted accused. (ANI)

