STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No construction by IOC at Chakkarpur village, Gurgaon adminisration tells NGT

The report was submitted in response to a plea filed by Manav Awaaj Trust through its Trustee Abhay Jain against diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes in violation of law.

Published: 21st September 2021 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

A committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stated that the practice is being carried out in violation of the environmental clearance at Sata Dhangudi hill.

(File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Gurgaon administration has told the National Green Tribunal that there is no construction of any kind by IOCL at Chakkarpur village and it has not issued any NOC to the gas and oil major for non-forest purposes there in violation of law.

The submission was made in a report filed by the Deputy Commissioner, Gurgaon, who told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that the proposed area Khasra No.611/4 of Chakkarpur village falls under Aravali area and is deemed to be forest land.

"The district administration has not issued any NOC to the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and also that there is no construction of any such kind in the said premises by IOCL. In view of the facts and circumstances stated above it is worthwhile to mention that at present no action seems to be required," the report said.

Noting the contents of the report, the NGT in its September 17 order disposed of the plea saying no further order is necessary at this stage.

The report was submitted in response to a plea filed by Manav Awaaj Trust through its Trustee Abhay Jain against diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes in violation of law.

According to the applicant, the Haryana Government has allotted 1,500 square metres in Khasra no. 611/4 in Village Chakkarpur, Gurugram, to IOCL.

The plea stated that the Forest Department, pointed out to the Deputy Commissioner, Gurgaon that the site in question was part of forest and in terms of the decision of the Supreme Court, it cannot be used for non-forest purposes and thus the retail outlet of the IOCL could not be set up on the said site.

In spite of the said stand of the Forest Department, the Municipal Corporation, Gurgaon, has failed to take the remedial action to enforce the law, the plea alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT IOCL
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp