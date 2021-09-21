Railways sound alert in 13 Bihar districts against threat by ISI-backed terror outfits

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The ISI-backed terror groups are likely to target railway bridges and tracks in as many as 13 districts of Bihar along the international border. Acting on the intelligence information gathered from two suspected ISI agents arrested in the national capital, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Samastipur division has sounded a high alert in these districts.

The RPF and GRP personnel have been ordered to stay on high alert and maintain maximum surveillance and vigilance in Samastipur, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Motihari, Bettiah, Muzaffarpur, Khagaria, Madhubani, Begusarai, Saharsa, Madhepura, and Purnia.

The letter issued by the Divisional Security Commissioner of RPF, a copy of which is available with The New Indian Express, states that the Delhi Police caught two ISI-backed terrorists. On interrogation, the duo confessed that they intended to carry out RDX explosions on bridges, culverts, railway tracks, crowded places across the country including the 13 districts of Bihar.

The RPF and the other railway wings of security services have stepped up surveillance.

In the days to come train traffic increases for Durga Puja and Chhath festivals. Keeping this in mind the security has been beefed up at several railway stations in these areas.