STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Railways sound alert in 13 Bihar districts against threat by ISI-backed terror outfits

It has been learnt from the arrested suspects caught by the Delhi Police that there is an intention to conduct RDX blasts on bridges, culverts, railway tracks, crowded spots in various places.

Published: 21st September 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

RPF

Railway Protection Force (File | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The ISI-backed terror groups are likely to target railway bridges and tracks in as many as 13 districts of Bihar along the international border. Acting on the intelligence information gathered from two suspected ISI agents arrested in the national capital, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Samastipur division has sounded a high alert in these districts. 

The RPF and GRP personnel have been ordered to stay on high alert and maintain maximum surveillance and vigilance in Samastipur, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Motihari, Bettiah, Muzaffarpur, Khagaria, Madhubani, Begusarai, Saharsa, Madhepura, and Purnia.

The letter issued by the Divisional Security Commissioner of RPF, a copy of which is available with The New Indian Express, states that the Delhi Police caught two ISI-backed terrorists. On interrogation, the duo confessed that they intended to carry out RDX explosions on bridges, culverts, railway tracks, crowded places across the country including the 13 districts of Bihar.

The RPF and the other railway wings of security services have stepped up surveillance. 

In the days to come train traffic increases for Durga Puja and Chhath festivals. Keeping this in mind the security has been beefed up at several railway stations in these areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISI terror plot RPF Railway Protection Force ISI agents
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp