SC to list for hearing PIL on regulating cost of treatment of Covid patients in private hospitals

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was urged by lawyer Sachin Jain that the plea needed listing for the hearing.

Published: 21st September 2021 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

The apex court had also said that no one should be turned away from hospital due to higher cost of treatment. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday said the PIL, seeking direction for regulating the cost of treatment of COVID-19 at private hospitals across the country, would be listed for hearing before an appropriate bench.

The lawyer said the apex court had earlier directed the Centre to call a meeting of Health Ministers and senior officials of States and Union Territories to consider an issue of treatment cost for marginalised sections of society in view of the pandemic.

"This will come up before the COVID bench," said the bench, which also comprised justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

Earlier in August last year, the apex court had asked the Centre to impress upon the states and union territories (UTs) to come up with a plan, both legislative and executive, to address the concerns related to cost of treatment in private hospitals.

The apex court had also said that no one should be turned away from hospital due to higher cost of treatment.

The "cost of the treatment should not be higher at the present time," it had said, adding that the court is not equipped to either regulate cost of treatment or say what should be the best model of treatment for patients infected with coronavirus.

