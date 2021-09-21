STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Srinagar schools reopen for classes 10, 12 with COVID-19 protocols in place

On September 5, Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered the reopening of schools for students of class 12 and 10 and staff with 50 per cent capacity. 

Published: 21st September 2021 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

school reopening, students, schools

Students get their vaccination certificates checked before entering the college premises after the State government allows reopening of colleges, in Srinagar. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, schools in Srinagar reopened on Monday for classes 10 and 12. Students were seen happy and enthusiastic at the resumption of physical classes.

Speaking to ANI, a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kothibagh, Srinagar, Bushra said, "I am feeling very happy at the resumption of classes. Teachers were doing a lot of effort in online classes, but we were not comfortable. Physical classes are good because we can interact with teachers whenever we want."

She further said that schools are properly taking care of COVID-19 protocols and providing masks and sanitisers.

"I was missing the school a lot. I was not able to study properly in online classes due to internet issues. In-person classes are always best, so I always enjoy physical classes in school," another student, Arbeena from the same school said.

Expressing happiness about meeting friends in the school, a student, Humaira Manzoor said, "I am very happy that schools have reopened. Now I can meet my friends and teachers. Even, I was not able to study anything at home due to network issues."

Further, a teacher of the English Faculty in the same school, Shabina Taj said, "We are getting very good response from students. All the students are very happy about physical classes. Students are even bringing their queries to discuss with us. Also, staff and students, both are following the SOPs issued by government."

On September 5, Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered the reopening of schools for students of class 12 and 10 and staff with 50 per cent capacity. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Covid lockdown Srinagar Srinagar schools reopening
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp