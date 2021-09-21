Swami Anand Giri booked in Mahant Narendra Giri suicide case, brought to Prayagraj

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Swami Anand Giri, whose name found a mention in the suicide note recovered from the room of late chief of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri, has been booked for abetment of suicide of the late seer at Georgetown police station in Praygraj,

Mahant Narendra Giri, who was also the Mahant of Bade Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj, was found dead in mysterious circumstances and his body was spotted hanging by a rope from the ceiling by his disciples in his room at Baghambari Muth on Monday evening.

CM Yogi Adityanath paid his last respects to the late Mahant at his Baghambari math ashram on Tuesday morning and assured the community of saints a thorough and fair probe into the death of the mahant.

Calling it a major loss to the spiritual and religious sections of society, Adityanath said that the incident would be investigated and the culprits would be adequately punished as per the law.

“No one will be spared but I will request all to allow the investigation agencies to do their work. No one should make an unnecessary statement over an unfortunate incident. A team of four senior police officials is working on the case and a team of five doctors would carry out a post-mortem examination on Wednesday,” said the CM.

Meanwhile, the police sources said that the First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Swami Anand Giri under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code on late Monday night. In the column of accuse, only the name of Anand Giri is mentioned.

Anand Giri was detained by the Uttarakhand Police on Monday night and was brought to Prayagraj in the UP police custody on Tuesday afternoon.

SP (city) Dinesh Kumar Singh said the case against Anand Giri was registered on the complaint of Baghambari Math ashram Sewadar Amar Giri Pawan Maharaj. As per the complaint, Mahant Giri was in stress and used to say that Anand Giri was harassing him, the SP added.

As per the complaint lodged, Mahant Giri’s disciples -- Sumit Tiwari and Sarvesh Dwivedi -- went inside his room when his phone was found to be switched off in the evening. There, both the disciples found him hanging from the ceiling fan. They cut the rope and brought the body down but by that time the seer had already died. The disciples then informed the police, it said.

So far, besides the arrest of three persons including Swami Anand Giri, priest of Bade Hanumanji temple Adhya Tiwari and his son Sandip Tiwari, six more persons have been detained by the Prayagraj police for investigation.

Moreover, three other persons including Additional SP OP Pandey, BJP leader Sushil Mishra, and Samajwadi Party leader Induprakash Mishra, who was enjoying the status of a cabinet minister in the Akhilesh government, are also under scanner.

The sources claimed that all three had played a role in striking a truce between Mahant Narendra Giri and his disciple Swami Anand Giri as they were engaged in a dispute over a piece of land.