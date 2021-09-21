STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thane Mayor claims Union minister called him to save illegal structures

Refusing to reveal the name of the Union minister, Mhaske said the drive against illegal hawkers and unauthorised constructions will continue.

Published: 21st September 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena's Naresh Mhaske the mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation along with deputy mayor Pallavi Kadam.

Shiv Sena's Naresh Mhaske (Left), the mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation (File Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

THANE: Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske has claimed that he had received a call from a Union minister asking him to save unauthorised constructions from the ongoing drive by the municipal corporation.

This revelation by Mhaske at the general body meeting of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) caused a flutter on Monday.

Refusing to reveal the name of the Union minister, Mhaske said the drive against illegal hawkers and unauthorised constructions will continue.

"A Union minister had called for saving the unauthorised constructions from the ongoing drive," Mhaske told the meeting.

Kalpita Pimple, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, TMC, had last month survived a murderous attack from a hawker during the anti-encroachment drive.

The incident caused a huge uproar with various political parties demanding stern action against illegal hawkers.

