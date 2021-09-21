STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tripura HC rejects TMC plea to hold rally on September 22

TMC leader Subal Bhowmik had moved the court seeking its permission to hold the mega rally after the state police on September 18 denied permission to the party to hold it.

Published: 21st September 2021 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

TMC Flag

TMC flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Tripura High Court on Tuesday rejected a Trinamool Congress plea to hold a rally here on September 22 which was slated to be addressed by All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other senior party leaders.

TMC leader Subal Bhowmik had moved the court on Monday seeking its permission to hold the mega rally after the state police on September 18 denied permission to the party to hold it.

The matter had come up for hearing in the court of Justice Arindam Lodh on Monday and the court had issued a notice to the state government seeking to know its view for not giving permission for holding the rally.

Advocate General Siddhartha Sankar Dey told the court on Tuesday that the district magistrate of Tripura West district has already imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 Cr PC in the sadar subdivision on September 21 till November 4 as part of the precautionary measure to prevent the third wave of the COVID pandemic.

He said that since Durga puja is to be held from October 11 the administration does not want to allow any political rally or public gathering in Agartala in view of it.

"Moreover, it has been observed that the city witnessed violence in the aftermath of political rallies or procession over the past two or three weeks. That's why the prohibitory order has been clamped in the sadar subdivision," he told the court.

The court rejected TMC's plea for allowing the rally after hearing both sides.

Meanwhile, TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh, Subal Bhowmik and Prakash Das on Tuesday appeared before the officer-in-charge of the New Capital Complex police station in connection with a case relating to interference in the work of the police.

In the course of the interrogation, Ghosh, who is the TMC spokesperson, fell sick and was shifted to a hospital.

He is out of danger and recuperating, TMC sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tripura HC Tripura High Court Tripura TMC TMC Rally
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp