STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union Minister L Murugan files nomination for Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha bypoll

Murugan's unopposed election to Rajya Sabha is believed to be almost certain as Congress has already announced about not fielding any candidate.

Published: 21st September 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vice Chairman L Murugan

Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan. (File | EPS)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Tuesday filed his nomination as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the by-election to a vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh.

During Murugan's filing the nomination, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, State BJP President Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Union Minister Prahlad Patel and state ministers Narottam Mishra and Bhupendra Singh were also present.

Murugan's unopposed election to Rajya Sabha is believed to be almost certain as Congress has already announced about not fielding any candidate.

The Election Commission had earlier this month announced bypolls for six Rajya Sabha seats across five states. These seats fell vacant due to the resignation or death of the sitting MP.

It also announced biennial election for one seat from Puducherry.

Meanwhile, BJP on Saturday named Union Minister Sarbananada Sonowal as its candidate for upcoming by-polls to Rajya Sabha from Assam.

Voting for all seats is scheduled for October 4. The six Rajya Sabha seats include two in Tamil Nadu and one seat each in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
L Murugan BJP Rajya Sabha bypoll Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp