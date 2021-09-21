UP planning to set up electronic park, project likely to attract Rs 50,000 crore investment

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to develop an electronic park to manufacture electronic accessories in Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area.

Earlier, the state government has also announced a toy park, film city, medical device park, and leather park to be set up in the region.

According to YEIDA CEO Dr Arun Veer Singh, the electronic park is expected to attract an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in the region and it will provide employment to thousands of local youths.

“The decision to develop electronic park has been taken in view of the growing interest among industry giants to set up their ventures for manufacturing electronic accessories in Uttar Pradesh. The Park is likely to come up in an area of 250 acres either in Sector 14 or Sector 10 of YEIDA near Jewar Airport”, Singh said.

He added that both the national and international companies making mobile phones, TVs, and other electronic goods were expected to establish their units in the park.

The land for the various projects has been made available to as many as 1,942 investors for setting up their units since the government moved forward with the Jewar International Airport project in the YEIDA area. The 1942 industrialists will be investing Rs 17,272.74 crore to set up their factories which will employ 2.65 lakh people.

According to YEIDA officials, large numbers of people will get employment at Jewar Airport and other projects including Medical Device Park, Film City, Toy Park, and Leather Park.

While the Medical Device Park will come up at a cost of Rs 5,250 crore on 350 acres of land in Sector-28 giving jobs to over 20,000 people, over 15,000 will get jobs at the Film City project. Similarly, Toy Park and Leather Park will provide employment to over 10,000 youths each, said a senior state government official.