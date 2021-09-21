STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Used explosives, ammunition box found near Gujarat's Kutch

Suspicious material including an ammunition box and used explosives were found off Jakhau coast in Gujarat's Kutch district on Tuesday.

Published: 21st September 2021 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Explosives

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHUJ: Suspicious material including an ammunition box and used explosives were found off Jakhau coast in Gujarat's Kutch district on Tuesday, police said.

A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad was summoned to the spot but the material was found to be non-hazardous in the present form, said Deputy Superintendent of Police V N Yadav.

"Marine police reached Khijrat island near Jakhau on Tuesday morning upon getting information about suspicious material being spotted. They found an ammunition box like the one used by armed forces to store cartridges, and some other objects suspected to be used explosives," he said.

A team of experts has been called in from Jamnagar to conduct a detailed investigation into the material's origins, he said.

The material might be remnants from military drills held in the Arabian Sea, a source said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kutch Gujarat
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp