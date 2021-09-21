STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will rectify mistakes, fight against 'Talibanisation' of Bengal: New state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar

Refusing to attach much importance to the series of defections plaguing the saffron camp in the last few months, Majumdar said those committed to the ideology and cause can never leave the party.

Published: 21st September 2021 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar (Photo | Sukanta Majumdar Official Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Newly appointed West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday vowed to fight against the "Talibanisation of the state" and asserted that the party would rectify its mistakes and emerge victorious in days to come.

Refusing to attach much importance to the series of defections plaguing the saffron camp in the last few months, Majumdar said those committed to the ideology and cause can never leave the party.

"With the cooperation of my predecessors and party leadership, I would continue my fight against the Talibanisation of the state. For us, BJP workers are our real assets. If we have committed any mistake, we would rectify it," Majumdar said while addressing the felicitation ceremony at the party's state headquarters.

"Those who are thinking that they can harm the party by deserting it are wrong. The BJP would emerge victorious in days to come. Those who are committed to the ideology and cause can never leave the party," he said.

The BJP on Monday replaced Dilip Ghosh as its West Bengal unit president with Majumdar, the Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat, amid infighting and a string of defections from the party to the state's ruling Trinamool Congress.

In a statement, the party had announced that Ghosh, also a Lower House MP, has been made a national vice president of the saffron camp.

The change of guard happened 15 months ahead of the expiry of Ghosh's term as state BJP chief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukanta Majumdar talibanisation of bengal
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp