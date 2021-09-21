Will work for a Dalit CM in Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Congress’s campaign in-charge for Uttarakhand Harish Rawat, who is also the AICC in-charge for Punjab, on Monday said he wanted to see a Dalit as the chief minister of the hill state. Addressing a public meeting at Laksar in Haridwar as part of the Congress’s Parivartan Yatra, Rawat said,

“Congress has made history not only in Punjab but in the whole of north India... When the new CM of Punjab was talking about his humble background, it brought us all to tears,” Rawat said. “I pray to the Almighty, to mother Ganga that I see the son of a Dalit artisan as the CM of Uttara-khand, too, in my lifetime. We will work towards that,” he said to cheers from the people in his home state.