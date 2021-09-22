Congress stands with those fighting for rights, self respect: Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he stands with India which supports farmers, labourers and students fighting for their rights and self esteem and alleged that the Narendra Modi government is only with its "friends".

Gandhi and the Congress have been accusing the BJP government of violating the rights of farmers over the new farm laws, which the farmers want withdrawn.

"Modi government is only with friends. But, the country is with the farmers-labourers-students who are doing 'Satyagrah' for their rights and self respect. And, I am and will always be with the country," he said in a tweet.

He also used the hashtag "IStandWithIndia" to stress his point.