Congress stands with those fighting for rights, self respect: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi and the Congress have been accusing the BJP government of violating the rights of farmers over the new farm laws, which the farmers want withdrawn.

Published: 22nd September 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he stands with India which supports farmers, labourers and students fighting for their rights and self esteem and alleged that the Narendra Modi government is only with its "friends".

"Modi government is only with friends. But, the country is with the farmers-labourers-students who are doing 'Satyagrah' for their rights and self respect. And, I am and will always be with the country," he said in a tweet.

He also used the hashtag "IStandWithIndia" to stress his point.

