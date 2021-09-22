STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Defeated Bengal BJP candidate dies months after being 'assaulted'; CBI probe demanded

Alleging that Dhurjati Saha suffered head injuries in an attack on May 2 in the Magrahat Paschim constituency, his wife and son demanded a CBI investigation into the incident.

Published: 22nd September 2021 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: A BJP leader of West Bengal, who lost the assembly election from a seat in South 24 Parganas district and was allegedly assaulted by Trinamool Congress workers in May, died at a hospital on Wednesday, his family members said.

Alleging that Dhurjati Saha suffered head injuries in an attack on May 2, the day of counting of votes, in the Magrahat Paschim constituency, his wife and son demanded a CBI investigation into the incident.

Local TMC MLA Giasuddin Mollah said he does not know who assaulted Saha as he was inside the counting centre at that time.

"He was beaten up by the henchmen of local TMC MLA after counting trends showed he (Saha) was trailing.

He had to be admitted to the hospital the next day," said BJP MP Arjun Singh who visited the hospital at Thakurpukur in South 24 Parganas district after Saha's death.

Claiming that it was another instance of post-poll atrocities by the TMC against its political opponents, Singh said they would take up the matter with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) soon.

Accepting the recommendations of an NHRC panel, the Calcutta High Court on August 19 ordered a CBI investigation into all alleged cases of heinous crimes like rape and murder.

Saha's wife alleged that her husband was beaten up outside the counting centre in Magrahat by three-four TMC activists who were close to Mollah and the police, even after being informed, did not come to his rescue when he had sought their help.

"He could be taken back home much later at the intervention of local BJP leaders and some residents of the area.

As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to a hospital," she said.

"We demand CBI probe into the incident and arrest of those behind the attack," Saha's son and wife said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bjp leader death Dhurjati saha death West bengal violence
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp