STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Golden Temple: Sewadar pulled into dough-making machine, dies

The incident occurred when Bhai Balraj Singh was working in the community kitchen, according to an SGPC official.

Published: 22nd September 2021 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By PTI

AMRITSAR: In a freak incident, an SGPC sawadar died after being pulled into a in a dough-making machine at a community kitchen in the Golden Temple here on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Bhai Balraj Singh was working in the community kitchen, according to an SGPC official.

His hand got stuck in the machine, which pulled him in, crushing him to death.

Officials said he died on the spot.

Immediately after the incident, the entire area was sealed.

For a few hours, the 'langar' service was affected.

SGPC president Jagir Kaur expressed grief over the incident.

"The tragic death of Bhai Balraj Singh has come as a great shock to the SGPC family," she said, adding that the sewadar's family will be supported by the SGPC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Golden Temple
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp