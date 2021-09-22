STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ICMR launches project to carry out RCTs in systemic way, calls hospitals to join hands

The network, thus established, will conduct large-scale, multi-centric clinical trials in a timely and well-regulated manner, said the health research body.

Published: 22nd September 2021 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

vaccine

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ICMR on Wednesday invited government and private medical colleges, private hospitals with experience in conducting randomised control trials, and institutes under it to join its Indian Clinical Trial & Education Network project which will serve as a pan-India network of institutes with proven excellence in clinical research.

The network, thus established, will conduct large-scale, multi-centric clinical trials in a timely and well-regulated manner, said the health research body.

A statement by the ICMR said that INTENT envisages providing evidence-based, cost-effective, scientifically sound, and culturally appropriate solutions to diseases and health issues of national and regional importance.

It will provide a single platform to conduct a range of RCTs, that will enable harmonization of trial methods, pooling of results, and timely completion of the projects, along with an inclusive representation of the diverse Indian communities, the agency added.

Additionally, this network is being projected to be at the forefront of the capacity building of a pool of health researchers across the country. The trainees will acquire requisite skills to plan and conduct RCTs and to analyse and disseminate the results that could inform policy and practice, said the ICMR.

Among others, the areas which will be covered by INTENT are reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child, and adolescent health communicable and noncommunicable diseases, nutrition, mental health, environmental health, health system research, healthcare financing, digital health, occupational health, vulnerable people’s health and oral health.

The clinical trials to be conducted by project partners can be grouped as short, intermediate, and long-term projects.

To begin with, the focus of the network will be on short-term projects, where questions relevant to national health needs can be answered within 1-2 years and the projects will be primarily funded by ICMR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICMR randomised control trials RCT
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp