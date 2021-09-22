STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India reports 26,964 cases of COVID-19, active tally in country lowest in 186 days

Published: 22nd September 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medic collects a swab sample (File photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India logged 26,964 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,35,31,498, while the active cases declined to 3,01,989, the lowest in 186 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,45,768 with 383 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The ministry said that the active cases comprise 0.90 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

A reduction of 7,586 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

