STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand CM launches Sona-Sobran Dhoti Saree Yojana; beneficiaries to get Dhoti-Saree by paying Rs 10 twice a year

He also laid the foundation and inaugurated developmental schemes worth over Rs 36 crores altogether in Dumka

Published: 22nd September 2021 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday re-launched the ambitious 'Sona Sobran Dhoti-Saree' Distribution Scheme from Dumka.

While launching the scheme, Soren came down heavily on his predecessor Raghubar Das for withdrawing the scheme and said that the previous BJP government withheld the scheme meant for a vast section of the underprivileged population in the state, who are being deprived of even some of the basic amenities.

According to Soren, the state government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 500 crore for this scheme under which poor people would get Dhoti, Lungi, and Saari through the public distribution system by paying only Rs 10 twice a year.

Meanwhile, similar programmes were also organized for the distribution of dhoti and saree in Ranchi, Chaibasa, Garhwa, Giridih, and Seraikela Kharsawan districts by linking them online with the state-level programme being held in Dumka.

Addressing the gathering during the programme, the Chief Minister said that the government has started many schemes which are being implemented very fast. In this episode, the dhoti-sari distribution scheme has been started again, he said.

Soren said that after successfully handling the crisis that emerged due to the pandemic the State Government was gradually focussing on introducing developmental schemes along with income generating ones for the unemployed youths.

“We declared this year to be the employment generation year but due to the pandemic there was a delay in launching the schemes declared earlier,” Soren explained further adding that his government had recently come forward with a new industrial policy to felicitate aspiring youths of the SC/ST categories to set up industrial units on their own.

Soren also informed that the state government was importing eggs from other states to meet the demand of the midday meal particularly after his government’s decision to double the limit from 3 eggs per child to six eggs in a week.

The Chief Minister, during the programme, also interacted with the beneficiaries of the Sona Sobran Dhoti Saari. He also laid the foundation and inaugurated developmental schemes worth over Rs 36 crores altogether in Dumka and dedicated the corona testing machine of international standard for the Phulo Jhano medical college and hospital here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hemant Soren Sona Sobran Dhoti-Saree
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp